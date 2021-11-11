Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In two appearances for Kalamazoo this season, LeBlanc posted a -2 rating.
A 6'0", 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, LeBlanc, 25, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to his professional career, LeBlanc supplied 9-45-54 with 56 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in 85 appearances for the University of New Brunswick spanning three seasons from 2017-20, helping the school claim the 2017-18 and 2018-19 USports Championships and the 2018-19 USports University Cup Championship, earning a spot on the 2018-19 USports Second All-Star Team along the way. In 291 QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles spanning five seasons from 2012-17, LeBlanc tallied 33-131-164 with 296 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. LeBlanc wore the captain's "C" for Saint John in 2014-15 and Cape Breton in 2016-17.
