Pelletier Powers Heat to Eighth-Straight Win

November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Behind two goals and the overtime winner from Jakob Pelletier and multi-point efforts from Connor Mackey, Byron Froese and Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat (8-0-1-0) won a hard-fought, 5-4 overtime decision against the Bakersfield Condors (4-4-1-1) Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

With the win, the Heat have matched the team's all-time long win streak of eight games, previously set last season.

The Heat pounced early, with Pelletier and Froese each finding the back of the net on Stockton's first two shots of the contest for an early 2-0 edge. Bakersfield was able to trim the away team's lead in half four minutes later, Brad Malone's first of four points on the night, to produce a 2-1 score through 20 minutes.

Twice in the second period the Heat pushed the lead to two goals, markers from Phillips and Eetu Tuulola, but twice the Condors responded with scores from James Hamblin and Michael Kesselring to keep Bakersfield within striking distance.

The home team got the lone lamp-lighter of the third, Malone's second of the night to push the game to overtime, a deadlock that lasted until the 3:41 mark of the extra frame when Dustin Wolf's stop on one end quickly turned into a rush on the other for Stockton, ending in Pelletier putting the puck in the net for the win.

NOTABLE

Defenseman Andy Welinski played his 200th AHL game.

Connor Zary made his 2021-22 debut.

Jakob Pelletier's goal 1:49 into the first was the fastest goal to start a game for Stockton this season. His overtime winner was his third game-winning goal of the season and fifth game-winning goal he has factored into.

Byron Froese's shorthanded goal in the first period was Stockton's first since the final game of the 2020-21 season, which came from Eetu Tuulola. Coming 37 seconds after Pelletier's goal to start the game, it was the shortest span between goals for Stockton this season.

With a goal, Eetu Tuulola has his third streak of three or more games with a point in his career. It's his first since his rookie season.

Dustin Wolf made a career-high 41 saves on a career-high 45 shots faced.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 3-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (1g, 1a)

Second - Brad Malone (2g, 2a)

Third - Byron Froese (1g, 1a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (41 saves on 45 shots faced)

L - Olivier Rodrigue (21 saves on 26 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return home this weekend, Friday and Saturday for Stockton's first-ever games against the Henderson Silver Knights. Saturday will be Military Appreciation Night presented by Delta Trucking and Humana.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.