Phantoms Recall Charlie Gerard

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have recalled forward Charlie Gerard from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Gerard, 25, has played in seven games with Reading this season scoring two goals with two assists. He also played in two preseason games with the Phantoms recording one assist.

He is a 5'9â³ righty shooting forward out of Minnesota State. As a professional rookie in 2020-21 with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies he scored 20-14-34 in 49 games while also earning an eight-game opportunity with the AHL Colorado Eagles where he played eight games and scored one goal. The Rocky River, Ohio native was a four-year letter winner at Minnesota State scoring 30-40-70 in 121 games where he played for one of the top teams in the country including a stretch in which the Mavericks were rated the #1 team in NCAA.

Gerard finished his collegiate career with a productive 13-17-30 season in 37 games played as a senior in 2019-20 on a Mavericks team that went 31-5-2 and was likely on its way to a second consecutive one-seed in the NCAA tournament before the pandemic cancelled the event.

The Phantoms travel to Providence to take on the Bruins on Friday night.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for another Saturday Night Hockey Live game against the first-place Springfield Thunderbirds. Stacy Gabel will be performing between periods. Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and join the fun in our postgame skate presented by T-Mobile.

