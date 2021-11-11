Phantoms Recall Charlie Gerard
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have recalled forward Charlie Gerard from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Gerard, 25, has played in seven games with Reading this season scoring two goals with two assists. He also played in two preseason games with the Phantoms recording one assist.
He is a 5'9â³ righty shooting forward out of Minnesota State. As a professional rookie in 2020-21 with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies he scored 20-14-34 in 49 games while also earning an eight-game opportunity with the AHL Colorado Eagles where he played eight games and scored one goal. The Rocky River, Ohio native was a four-year letter winner at Minnesota State scoring 30-40-70 in 121 games where he played for one of the top teams in the country including a stretch in which the Mavericks were rated the #1 team in NCAA.
Gerard finished his collegiate career with a productive 13-17-30 season in 37 games played as a senior in 2019-20 on a Mavericks team that went 31-5-2 and was likely on its way to a second consecutive one-seed in the NCAA tournament before the pandemic cancelled the event.
The Phantoms travel to Providence to take on the Bruins on Friday night.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center for another Saturday Night Hockey Live game against the first-place Springfield Thunderbirds. Stacy Gabel will be performing between periods. Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and join the fun in our postgame skate presented by T-Mobile.
Tickets are available at PPLCenter.com
Upcoming Promotions:
Saturday, November 13 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Postgame Skate Presented by T-Mobile. Saturday Night Hockey Live with Stacy Gabel
Wednesday, November 17 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Military Appreciation Night Presented by Netizen
Saturday, November 27 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Thanksgiving Weekend! Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring LIQUID A
Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive
Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night
Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal!
