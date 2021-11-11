Condors Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for Military Appreciation Night, on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. The game is presented by 23ABC, 107.9 KUZZ, and Berry, Smith & Bartell.
Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's big night:
SPECIALTY JERSEY AUCTION
Saturday is the first specialty jersey auction of the year. New this season, the majority of jerseys will be auctioned via the Condors mobile app beginning on Monday. A handful will be auctioned live at the game. Few tickets remain for the "Golden Ticket - ICEMAN" jersey raffle. Only 100 sold at $30 each .
KIDS FREE FOR NOVEMBER
Kids are in free for the month of November with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office. NOTE: all patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend.
SALUTE TO OUR MILITARY
The Condors, through the generosity of some incredible partners and fans will donate thousands of tickets to our local military veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to receive complimentary admission to the game for you and your immediate family on Saturday, simply head to the box office with military ID. Hours are Monday - Friday noon - 4 p.m. and this Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Thank you for your service.
SEATS FOR SOLDIERS CHALLENGE!
Thank you to our Seats for Soldiers partners:
GOLD:
Aspire Counseling Services
SILVER:
Agape Mortgage
Wired Integrations, Inc.
BRONZE:
Ensign Drilling
Willie Flaherty
Rain for Rent
Sierra International
BLUE:
California Retirement Capital Management
Rickey Coontz
Dented Earth Pottery
Debbie & Mark Duffel
Jim Foster
Frazier Park Lumber & Hardware
Granite Construction
Kirschenmann Farms
Esther & Christy Martinez
Douglas McCormick
Mary Simms
Tyack Tires
ORANGE:
Darlene Bravo
Judy Clemmons
Dancin' Granny
Mike Finch
Jeff & Cookie Hale
Shevawn Hashem
Lynn Hawkins
Marlana Ortiz
Paul Sovell
Dottie Stratton
Rebecca Yoch
PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING
Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.
