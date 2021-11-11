Condors Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday

November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for Military Appreciation Night, on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. The game is presented by 23ABC, 107.9 KUZZ, and Berry, Smith & Bartell.

Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's big night:

SPECIALTY JERSEY AUCTION

Saturday is the first specialty jersey auction of the year. New this season, the majority of jerseys will be auctioned via the Condors mobile app beginning on Monday. A handful will be auctioned live at the game. Few tickets remain for the "Golden Ticket - ICEMAN" jersey raffle. Only 100 sold at $30 each .

KIDS FREE FOR NOVEMBER

Kids are in free for the month of November with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office. NOTE: all patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend.

SALUTE TO OUR MILITARY

The Condors, through the generosity of some incredible partners and fans will donate thousands of tickets to our local military veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to receive complimentary admission to the game for you and your immediate family on Saturday, simply head to the box office with military ID. Hours are Monday - Friday noon - 4 p.m. and this Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Thank you for your service.

SEATS FOR SOLDIERS CHALLENGE!

Thank you to our Seats for Soldiers partners:

GOLD:

Aspire Counseling Services

SILVER:

Agape Mortgage

Wired Integrations, Inc.

BRONZE:

Ensign Drilling

Willie Flaherty

Rain for Rent

Sierra International

BLUE:

California Retirement Capital Management

Rickey Coontz

Dented Earth Pottery

Debbie & Mark Duffel

Jim Foster

Frazier Park Lumber & Hardware

Granite Construction

Kirschenmann Farms

Esther & Christy Martinez

Douglas McCormick

Mary Simms

Tyack Tires

ORANGE:

Darlene Bravo

Judy Clemmons

Dancin' Granny

Mike Finch

Jeff & Cookie Hale

Shevawn Hashem

Lynn Hawkins

Marlana Ortiz

Paul Sovell

Dottie Stratton

Rebecca Yoch

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.

