Stars Recall Adam Scheel from Idaho
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
*** Part 1.1 - CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that goaltender, Adam Scheel has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, and assigned to the Texas Stars.
Adam Scheel was assigned to the Idaho Steelheads on October 21, 2021 where he played in six games, going 3-3. Scheel spent the later part of the shortened 2020-21 season with the Texas Stars where he played in 12 games with a record of 4-7-1. Scheel signed a two-year entry level contract with the Dallas Stars on April 1, 2021 after three seasons at the University of North Dakota. Scheel played in 78 career games at UND, where he collected 52 wins with an average save percentage of 0.915%.
Scheel will join the Stars just in time for Military Appreciation Weekend on Nov. 12 and 13 and will wear #31.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2021
- Late Goals Lifts Utica over Syracuse in Veteran's Day Tilt - Utica Comets
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas; Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley - Texas Stars
- Stars Recall Adam Scheel from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Penguins Silenced by Americans in 5-1 Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads to Host Annual Charity Game December 17 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rees Rejoins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Recall Brassard from Loan; Wall, Taylor Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs Assign Cliff Watson to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Silver Knights Fall to Gulls, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Pepper Henderson Early in 6-3 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Pelletier Powers Heat to Eighth-Straight Win - Stockton Heat
- Connolly Nets Three-Point Night; IceHogs Earn Standings Point in OT Setback to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Rally on IceHogs, Win 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Ingram Impressive in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Earn Overtime Win at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas; Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley
- Stars Recall Adam Scheel from Idaho
- John Peterson Hired as Voice of the Texas Stars
- Back Scores Twice in Texas' 7-5 Loss in San Jose
- Stars Offense Explodes in a 7-3 Victory in San Jose