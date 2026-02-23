Paul Rothrock SCREAMER Past the Keeper to Double Seattle's Lead!
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2026
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Theme Night Schedule and Title Partners - Philadelphia Union
- Rapids Fall 2-0 on the Road against Seattle Sounders - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Begins 2026 Campaign with 2-0 Home Win over Colorado - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point at Home vs New York City FC - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Begins 2026 Campaign with 2-0 Home Win over Colorado
- Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.1 Million from Nashville SC in Exchange for Reed Baker-Whiting
- Sounders FC Defeats Louisville City FC in Final Two Preseason Friendlies of 2026
- Sounders FC Reveals Details for 2026 Season, Including Theme Matches and New Ticket Offerings for Upcoming Campaign