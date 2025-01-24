Parker Ford scores two goals in Manitoba loss

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-22-1-1) fell 5-4 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (23-12-3-1) on Thursday night. The Moose were coming off a 5-0 loss against Toronto the weekend prior.

Tim Gettinger opened the scoring for the Griffins 1:26 into the first period, giving Grand Rapids an early lead. C.J. Suess tied things up for the Moose in the final two minutes of the frame, tipping in a shot from Simon Lundmark to settle the score at 1-1. The Moose outshot the Griffins 18-5 through the first frame.

Ben King scored just over a minute into the second, establishing a 2-1 lead for Manitoba. Parker Ford added a goal of his own 10 minutes later, pushing the Moose ahead 3-1. Thomas Milic made nine stops in the Manitoba crease to hold the Griffins off the scoresheet, and Ville Husso made 13 stops on 15 shots in net for Grand Rapids.

Joe Snively, Ondrej Becher, and Brogan Rafferty scored a trio of goals for the Griffins, within the first six minutes of the period to power the Griffins to a 4-3 lead. Sheldon Dries netted one four minutes later, making it 5-3 for Grand Rapids. That insurance marker proved important as Parker Ford scored his second goal of the game with 12 seconds remaining, but Manitoba's comeback push came too late, as the Griffins secured a 5-4 win. Milic finished with 24 saves in net for Manitoba, and Husso wrapped with 39 saves for Grand Rapids.

Quotable

Moose forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"We're at our best when we're forechecking hard - we have a lot of good forecheckers on our team. It's our identity. It's gotta be something we do consistently every period, and when we move away from it, bad things happen."

Statbook

Ben King (1G) has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in four appearances against the Griffins this season

Parker Ford (2G) posted his first multi-goal game of the season, and is the first Moose to record 10 goals on the campaign

Dylan Coghlan (1A) recorded his first assist as a member of the Moose

Isaak Phillips (1A) recorded his first point as a member of the Moose

The Moose recorded a season-high of 43 shots on goal

What's Next?

The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins once again on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Canada Life Centre for Mascot Palooza. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

