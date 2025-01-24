Checkers Fall 4-1 in Milwaukee

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







MILWAUKEE, WI - Charlotte's battle would come up short against the Admirals, with John Leonard's early third-period goal briefly tying the game, but Milwaukee immediately responded to take control back to finish off the contest.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-After a scoreless but feisty first 20 minutes, the Admirals took the lead with their goal early in the second period.

-As the clock expired on the Checkers powerplay early in the third, a shot off Leonard's stick would find the back of the net to even the score.

-The tied game would last a short 67 seconds when Milwaukee took back their lead.

-The Checkers' final push wouldn't be enough, as the Admirals added two empty net goals to pull away.

NOTES

The Checkers are 1-2-0-0 against the Admirals so far with one game left in their season series ... Matt Murray's 42 saves are the most by an opposing goalie this season ... The Checkers have not won consecutive games since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 ... Leonard has goals in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games ... Trevor Carrick has assists in each of his last two games ... Justin Sourdif is on a two-game point streak ... This was the fifth time this season that the Checkers have gotten at least seven power plays in a game ... The Checkers have scored two or fewer goals in 5 of their last seven games ... This was Charlotte's first visit to Milwaukee since Feb. 19, 2017 ... The Checkers have gone scoreless on the power play in six of the last seven games ... C.J. Smith, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte

