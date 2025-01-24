Checkers Fall 4-1 in Milwaukee
January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - Charlotte's battle would come up short against the Admirals, with John Leonard's early third-period goal briefly tying the game, but Milwaukee immediately responded to take control back to finish off the contest.
HOW IT HAPPENED
-After a scoreless but feisty first 20 minutes, the Admirals took the lead with their goal early in the second period.
-As the clock expired on the Checkers powerplay early in the third, a shot off Leonard's stick would find the back of the net to even the score.
-The tied game would last a short 67 seconds when Milwaukee took back their lead.
-The Checkers' final push wouldn't be enough, as the Admirals added two empty net goals to pull away.
NOTES
The Checkers are 1-2-0-0 against the Admirals so far with one game left in their season series ... Matt Murray's 42 saves are the most by an opposing goalie this season ... The Checkers have not won consecutive games since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 ... Leonard has goals in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games ... Trevor Carrick has assists in each of his last two games ... Justin Sourdif is on a two-game point streak ... This was the fifth time this season that the Checkers have gotten at least seven power plays in a game ... The Checkers have scored two or fewer goals in 5 of their last seven games ... This was Charlotte's first visit to Milwaukee since Feb. 19, 2017 ... The Checkers have gone scoreless on the power play in six of the last seven games ... C.J. Smith, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Halliday Scores in Overtime as Belleville Sens Bite Back at Bears - Belleville Senators
- Islanders Down Crunch, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Fall 4-1 in Milwaukee - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Blanked by Bruins in Providence - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack's Comeback Bid Falls Short in Heartbreaking Loss to Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Comets, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Get Another Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Senators - Hershey Bears
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Post Third Straight Shutout in Win Over Americans - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Islanders, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Throttle Phantoms to Begin 3-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Keep Rolling, Beat Penguins for 4th Straight Win - Utica Comets
- Cameron Hebig Added to 2025 All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Return to Ontario for 2025 Empire Classic - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Alex Limoges Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Limoges, Beck, Pouliot, Hebig Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Defenseman Derrick Pouliot Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 24 at Milwaukee - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Return Home to Battle Laval Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Sam Gagner Agrees to Professional Tryout with Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Game #38 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Sign C.J. Smith to AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Thunderbirds, Game #41 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Islanders at Crunch - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Stun Moose in Comeback Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Parker Ford scores two goals in Manitoba loss - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers Fall 4-1 in Milwaukee
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 24 at Milwaukee
- Checkers Sign C.J. Smith to AHL Deal
- Affiliate Report - January 2025
- Pickleball Night Is February 1