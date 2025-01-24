Crunch Fall to Islanders, 5-2

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders' Matias Rajaniemi and Syracuse Crunch's Joël Teasdale in action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 17-14-5-4 on the season. Syracuse splits the two-game season series with Bridgeport, 1-1.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 18-of-22 shots. Jakub Skarek recorded the win stopping 43-of-45 shots in net for the Islanders. The Crunch power play went 1-for-4, while the Isles were 2-for-3.

The Isles were first on the board just 2:12 into the game. Eetu Liukas chipped the puck up for William Dufour to get ahead on a short breakaway.

Bridgeport doubled their lead early in the middle frame when Grant Hutton set up Chris Terry for a wrister from the left circle. Just 1:02 later, Gemel Smith got his stick on a rebound and jammed it into the net while on the man-advantage. Terry potted his second goal of the night on the power play with a wrister from the right circle to put the Isles up, 4-0. The Crunch finally got on the board with a goal late in the second period. Skarek made the save on Steven Santini's shot, but Tristan Allard was down low to send in the rebound.

The Crunch added another goal 3:02 into the final frame. Gage Goncalves sent a feed into the slot for Jujhar Khaira to redirect in. It remained a two-goal game until Liam Foudy hit the empty net in the final minutes of the period.

The Crunch host the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow.

Crunchables: Derrick Pouliot now leads AHL defensemen with 32 points.

