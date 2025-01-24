Defenseman Derrick Pouliot Named 2025 AHL All-Star

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Derrick Pouliot will join goaltender Brandon Halverson in representing the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Pouliot leads the Crunch and is second in the league with 26 assists on the season. He is also tied for first among all AHL defensemen with 31 points. This is the fourth time he's been selected for the AHL All-Star Classic.

Additionally, Hershey Bears forward Alex Limoges has been added to the Atlantic Division roster; Laval Rocket forward Owen Beck has been added to the North Division roster; and Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the event.

They replace Hershey's Ethen Frank, Laval's Joshua Roy, Cleveland's Denton Mateychuk and Tucson's Josh Doan, who will be unable to participate.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

