Alex Limoges Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey forward Alex Limoges has been added to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey. Limoges will replace Hershey's Ethen Frank on the Atlantic Division Roster, as Frank, currently recalled to the Washington Capitals, will be unable to participate in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, set to take place on Feb. 2-3, 2025 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Limoges, 27, ranks third on Hershey in scoring this season with 25 points (9g, 16) in 30 games. He's collected five multi-point games this season, and he leads Hershey with nine power play assists. The Bears are 14-3-1-0 this season when Limoges records a point and 7-0-1-0 when he scores a goal.

The native of Wincester, Virginia is in his second season with Hershey after scoring a career-best 24 goals last season in a 51-point campaign for the Bears. He logged 13 points (4g, 9a) in 20 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs to lead Hershey to its 13th Calder Cup.

In his AHL career, Limoges has scored 191 points (87g, 104a) in 240 career games with San Diego, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's scored 20 or more goals in three straight seasons.

Limoges joins Hershey teammate Ethan Bear at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, as well as head athletic trainer Shawn Fliszar, assistant athletic trainer Max Finley, head equipment manager Josh Carter, and assistant equipment manager Dillon Filepas, who will represent the club as support staff for the Eastern Conference.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events begin at 6 p.m. PT.

For more information about the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.