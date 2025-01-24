Bojangles Game Preview: January 24 at Milwaukee

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers' trek through the Midwest continues this weekend in Milwaukee, where they'll look to build off a big win over Iowa and capture the season series against the Admirals.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 21-11-3-2 (2nd Atlantic)

MIL - 19-14-2-3 (3rd Central)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 27.0% (1st) / 86.3% (t-3rd)

MIL - 16.2% (25th) / 85.7% (6th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.43 GF/Game (4th) / 2.78 GA/Game (t-9th)

MIL - 2.89 GF/Game (22nd) / 2.79 GA/Game (11th)

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

STRINGING THEM TOGETHER

The Checkers shook out of a two-game winless skid by blanking the Wild on Wednesday night. Now they'll look to harness that momentum to put some wins together. As it stands the Checkers have not recorded consecutive wins since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 - a stretch over which they hold a 2-3-2-0 record.

On the other side of the ice is a Milwaukee team that has won each of its last two games but is 3-4-1-0 over the last eight games. The Admirals are a familiar foe for Charlotte, as the two sides faced off last week in the Queen City and split the two-game set.

SEARCHING FOR POWER

The Checkers remain atop the AHL's power-play rankings - by a solid margin - but their man advantage has hit a bit of a dry spell as of late. After not getting any chances in their last contest, the Checkers now have one power-play goal across the last six games - 20 opportunities in total.

They'll look to shake out of that slump against a Milwaukee squad that boasts the seventh-ranked penalty kill and stopped all eight of Charlotte's power plays during their two-game series last week.

SOURDIF SOARS

Justin Sourdif lit the lamp in Charlotte's win over Iowa on Wednesday to keep his hot hand going. The forward - who has missed 18 games due to injury this season, including last Sunday's loss to Hartford - now has eight points (5g, 3a) in his last nine games.

THE INFO

Both games in Milwaukee this weekend - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.