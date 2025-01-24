Comets Keep Rolling, Beat Penguins for 4th Straight Win

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - Winners of their last three games, the Utica Comets stepped back onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center to play a rare game against an Atlantic Division opponent, the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on Friday night. The Comets wanted to keep their winning ways going as they played in front of a jammed packed crowd who were ready to throw socks on the ice as the team played its first-ever Sock Night game during Save of the Day week. During the game, the home-team took a lead into the final period of regulation and never relinquished it as they used two goals from Xavier Parent to help secure the victory in a 5-3 decision. The victory was the second time this season the Comets won four straight games.

Brian Halonen started the scoring in the opening period as he deflected a point shot by Dmitry Osipov by Penguins goalie, Tristan Jarry at 4:36 for his team leading 15th goal of the season which gave Utica a 1-0 lead and sent the socks on the ice by the thousands. The Penguins defenseman Dan Renouf's wrist shot tied the game as he glanced off a Comets player's skate and through goalie, Nico Daws at 11:07 tying the game at 1-1. After a faceoff win in the Penguins zone, captain Ryan Schmelzer sent the puck to defenseman Colton White who fired it in through traffic and into the goal at 16:01 putting Utica up, 2-1 after twenty minutes of play.

Xavier Parent added to the Comets lead as he scored on a breakaway after a great pass from Fil Engaras, going five-hole on Jarry at 3:31 for his eight of the year lifting the Comets to a 3-1 advantage. Later, as the Penguins were on the powerplay, Jesse Puljujarvi scored on a partial breakaway at 14:21 that sliced the Comets lead to 3-2 which remained the score through two periods of play.

During the final period of regulation, Parent added to the Comets lead and scored his second of the game taking the pass from Chase Stillman and moving right in towards Jarry firing it glove-side and in at 10:33 for his ninth of the season. The goal put Utica up, 4-2. Sam Poulin added a goal late in the contest at 18:14 which brought the contest closer to a 4-3 score. Schmelzer scored into the empty net to solidify the victory for his ninth of the year at 19:46 sealing the win for the Comets in a 5-3 win.

The Comets will play tomorrow night against the Penguins at 7:00 PM in Wilkes Barre/Scranton followed by another road game against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, January 29th. The team will return home on January 31 against the Belleville Senators.

