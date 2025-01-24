Roadrunners Drop 3-2 Heartbreaker to Canucks

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (19-17-2-0) suffered their fifth consecutive loss Friday night, falling 3-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (21-15-1-1) at Tucson Arena.

Rookie defenseman Artem Duda tallied his second goal of the season late in the second period, giving Tucson a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame. However, Abbotsford mounted a third-period comeback, with Erik Brännström netting the equalizer midway through and Jonathan Lekkerimäki scoring the game-winner with just 21 seconds remaining.

Tucson got off to a quick start when defenseman Maz Szuber opened the scoring 1:13 into the game with a slapshot from the point, marking his fifth goal of the season. The Canucks responded just 33 seconds later, as Dino Kambeitz capitalized on a feed from Erik Brännström to tie the game 1-1.

The Roadrunners have now dropped six of their last seven contests but remain in possession of the seventh and final Pacific Division playoff spot. Friday's loss allowed sixth-place Abbotsford to extend their lead over Tucson to four points in the standings.

First Period

For the second consecutive game, the Roadrunners struck first with an early goal, as Szuber blasted a slap shot from the point just 1:13 into the opening frame to give Tucson a 1-0 lead. Kailer Yamamoto and Cameron Hebig earned assists on the play, with Yamamoto carrying the puck into the offensive zone and dropping it back to Hebig, who unleashed a wrister from the right circle. The rebound caromed to Szuber, who stepped into the slot and fired the puck past Abbotsford goaltender Nikita Tolopilo.

The Canucks responded swiftly, leveling the score at 1-1 just 33 seconds later. John Stevens won the offensive-zone faceoff back to Erik Brannstrom, who faked a drive to center ice before dishing a no-look pass to Kambeitz, who was posted above the right circle. Kambeitz buried a one-timer past Roadrunners netminder Matthew Villalta to erase Tucson's early advantage.

Abbotsford carried the momentum from the equalizer, pressuring Tucson and outshooting them 7-2 over the next five minutes. Villalta stood tall in net, denying several dangerous opportunities, including back-to-back point-blank chances from Christian Wolanin and Arshdeep Bains, to keep the game even.

The Roadrunners faced their first penalty kill of the night after a high-sticking infraction but held the Canucks' power play at bay without allowing a single shot on goal. The successful penalty kill sparked Tucson, and rookie defenseman Artem Duda nearly put the Roadrunners back in front. The 20-year-old showcased his skill, walking in from the blue line, stickhandling through defenders, and sending a backhander off the crossbar.

Second Period

The second frame saw Tucson and Abbotsford trade three minor penalties apiece during a tightly contested first half.

Both teams were assessed holding penalties in the first minute to create an early four-on-four situation. Despite the extra ice, neither side managed to capitalize and create any chances offensively. Shortly after, Abbotsford's Ty Mueller was whistled for delay of game, giving Tucson their second power-play opportunity at 3:28. The Roadrunners generated two quality chances, both off Aku Räty's stick- a shot from the slot followed by a rebound attempt- but Tolopilo stood tall to keep the game tied.

The Canucks countered with their own power-play chance after Tucson was called for delay of game. Although Abbotsford didn't register a shot on goal, Tristen Nielsen nearly broke the deadlock when his wrist shot from the left circle clanged off the crossbar.

Midway through the period, Tucson earned another man advantage after Danila Klimovich was sent off for hooking. Sam Lipkin had the Roadrunners' best look, ripping a hard wrister from above the slot, but Tolopilo made a pad save to deny him.

The Roadrunners faced more penalty trouble as they were assessed a slashing minor with 9:17 left. Abbotsford's fourth power play of the night yielded just one shot, as Tucson's penalty kill remained strong.

Tucson had a grade-A chance with five minutes remaining when Räty disrupted Brännström's pass attempt in the neutral zone, allowing Curtis Douglas to pick up the loose puck. Douglas drove hard to the net, and deked to his right before firing a backhander, but Tolopilo made a crucial glove save to keep the score even.

The Roadrunners finally broke through with under two minutes to play, thanks to the efforts of their top line. Yamamoto's one-timer off a behind-the-net feed from Cameron Hebig was turned aside, but the pressure continued. Yamamoto worked the puck back to Artem Duda at the point, and the rookie defenseman unleashed a powerful slap past Tolopilo, giving Tucson a 2-1 lead with 1:53 remaining.

Third Period

The Roadrunners nearly extended their lead early in the final frame, as rookie Maveric Lamoureux fired a low one-timer from the left circle six minutes in, but Tolopilo turned it aside to keep it a one-goal game.

The Canucks found the equalizer a little over two minutes later, with 11:54 left in regulation. Abbotsford rushed into the Tucson zone, and Aatu Räty fed a trailing Brännström with a pass to the point. Brännström unleashed a laser from above the left circle, beating Villalta cleanly to tie the game 2-2.

Tucson responded by drawing a slashing penalty against Chase Wouters moments later, earning their fourth power play of the contest. Though the Roadrunners couldn't convert with the man advantage, they maintained offensive zone pressure after the penalty expired. Rookie Julian Lutz came within inches of reclaiming the lead, redirecting a shot-pass from Montana Onyebuchi in front of the net, but Tolopilo somehow managed to keep the puck out.

The Canucks stole the game in the final minute, taking their first lead of the night with 21 seconds left on the clock. Lekkerimäki blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a feed from Cole McWard, giving Abbotsford a 3-2 advantage and securing the win.

The Roadrunners will look to snap their losing streak in Saturday's series finale against the Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MST. Fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

