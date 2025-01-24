Cameron Hebig Added to 2025 All-Star Classic Roster

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The American Hockey League announced four additions to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey today, and Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig has earned a spot on the Pacific Division team.

Hebig, 28, is in the midst of a breakout campaign in his seventh AHL season. Through 32 games, he has recorded a career-high 14 goals, along with 12 assists, for 26 points and a plus-15 rating. Hebig is just six points away from matching his career-high of 32 points, set over 61 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has been a key contributor for Tucson, ranking first on the team in goals, third in points, second in plus-minus, and third in points-per-game (0.81). His three game-winning goals tie him for the team lead, while his five multi-point games rank third. Notably, Hebig is the only Roadrunner this season to record two separate three-point outings: a hat trick on Jan. 3 against Texas and a three-assist performance on Tuesday against Henderson.

Tuesday's three-point effort extended Hebig's point streak to a season-high six games, during which he has tallied nine points (5G, 4A). His scoring surge includes a four-game goal streak earlier in the stretch- the longest by a Roadrunner this season.

Hebig's stellar play has also moved him up Tucson's all-time leaderboard in several categories. Across four-and-a-half seasons with the Roadrunners, Hebig has scored 51 goals (fourth all-time), trailing only Lane Pederson (58), Michael Carcone (70), and Michael Bunting (74). His 112 points tie him with Kyle Capobianco for fifth in franchise history. Additionally, Hebig's 254 games played rank third, behind only Michael Bunting (260) and Dysin Mayo (279).

Hebig has been an impactful player throughout his AHL career, amassing 65 goals and 83 assists for 148 points in 349 games. Before joining Tucson in the 2020-21 season, he spent two years with the Bakersfield Condors, where he totaled 36 points (14G, 22A) in 95 games. The Edmonton Oilers originally signed Hebig as a free agent on Dec. 28, 2017.

This marks Hebig's first AHL All-Star selection, making him the 15th Roadrunner in franchise history to earn the honor.

All-Time Roadrunners All-Stars

2016-2017: Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood, Christian Fischer

2017-2018: Nick Merkley, Dylan Strome, Kyle Capobianco

2018-2019: Conor Garland, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Bunting

2019-2020: Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson, Brayden Burke

2020-2021: None

2021-22: No All Star Game Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

2022-23: Michael Carcone

2023-24: Dylan Guenther, Matthew Villalta, Josh Doan

2024-25: Josh Doan, Cameron Hebig

2025 AHL All-Star Classic Schedule

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The festivities begin with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events start at 7 p.m. MST.

The Roadrunners return to action this weekend with a pivotal two-game series against the Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Arena, starting Friday at 7 p.m. MST. Fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.