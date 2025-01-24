Game #38 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners (19-16-2-0) vs Abbotsford Canucks (20-15-1-1)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #40 Morgan MacPhee, #13 Taylor Burzminski

Linespeople: #32 Rob Fay, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-16-2-0) are gearing up for a crucial Pacific Division clash against the Abbotsford Canucks (20-15-1-1) on Friday night at Tucson Arena. The series opener, set for 7 p.m. MST, is the first of back-to-back matchups that carry significant playoff implications for both teams.

Tucson is looking to snap a season-high four-game losing streak after a tough 7-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, there were standout performances, including Cameron Hebig's three assists, Kailer Yamamoto's two-goal outing, and a multi-point effort from captain Austin Poganski.

On the other side, Abbotsford enters Friday's contest riding a season-best six-game winning streak. The Canucks recently completed a hard-fought sweep of the San Jose Barracuda, winning both games by a single goal (3-2 on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday).

The Roadrunners have had the Canucks' number this season, winning three of their four matchups. Tucson swept a two-game set in Abbotsford just before the holiday break with a pair of 4-2 victories on Dec. 20 and 21, and also notched a 5-2 win on Oct. 30. All four meetings have taken place on the road, giving Tucson a chance to continue their success in front of their home crowd this weekend.

The stakes couldn't be higher in this pivotal series, as the Roadrunners and Canucks are neck and neck in the Pacific Division standings. Tucson currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot with 40 points, just two points behind sixth-place Abbotsford. A series sweep could propel the Roadrunners past the Canucks and solidify their playoff positioning. Meanwhile, the Bakersfield Condors sit just three points behind Tucson in eighth, adding further urgency to the Roadrunners' push for points.

Three things:

Cameron Hebig's Playmaking Prowess

Hebig recorded three assists in Tuesday's matchup against Henderson, becoming the fourth Roadrunner this season to achieve the feat, joining Artem Duda, Austin Poganski, and Josh Doan. He's the first player since Doan's three-assist game on Jan. 3 against Texas to reach this milestone. Hebig is also the only Roadrunner this season to register two separate three-point games. His playmaking ability has been on full display during his current season-high six-game point streak, amassing nine points (5G, 4A) in that span.

Lamoureux's Strong Start

Rookie Maveric Lamoureux continued to impress on Tuesday, extending his point streak to five games with an assist against Henderson. The 21-year-old defenseman has posted six points (2G, 4A) during this stretch, including an assist in each of the last three games. Lamoureux has now registered points in five of his first seven AHL games, all during his current five-game streak. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound defenseman has shown why he was selected 29th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, with his strong play not only standing out at the AHL level but also during his 15-game stint in the NHL with the Utah Hockey Club. Lamoureux's combination of size, skill, and consistency makes him one of Utah's most exciting prospects.

Yamamoto Leading the Charge

Yamamoto delivered a standout performance on Tuesday, scoring twice against Henderson in his second multi-goal game of the season, which ties him for the team lead in that category. It was also his seventh multi-point outing, tying him with Egor Sokolov for the most on the team. Yamamoto has been a consistent force for the Roadrunners this season, now tied with Sokolov for the team lead in overall points (28) while ranking third in goals (12). His recent form has been impressive, as he's notched five points (2G, 3A) in his last five games, nine points (5G, 4A) over the last 10, and 14 points (6G, 8A) in his last 15 contests. Yamamoto's continued production makes him one of Tucson's most reliable offensive contributors as the Roadrunners open the second half of their season.

What's the word?

"It's going to be a tough series. There's no doubt. The last time we played them, we beat them twice at home. I don't think they're very impressed with that, so we have to be on our toes and prepare well for it."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on the weekend series against Abbotsford

Number to Know:

4 - The Roadrunners had four fights during their two-game series with Henderson, marking the most in any two-game stretch this season. Tucson has now recorded a fight in four consecutive games, setting a new season-high with six fights during that span. Montana Onyebuchi led the way, dropping the gloves twice-first against Calgary's Alex Gallant on Jan. 15, and then against Henderson's Riley McKay on Tuesday. Onyebuchi's fight with McKay gave the Roadrunners an instant spark, and Yamamoto scored just 35 seconds later. Onyebuchi's total now ties Curtis Douglas for the team lead, with both players having five fights on the season.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Friday's matchup will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can also watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

