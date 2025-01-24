Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m.

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign meet for the fourth and final time tonight. After winning the series opener, the Condors have lost the last two in the series.

LOOKING BACK

Despite opening the scoring with Seth Griffith's 13th of the season, the Condors could not overcome Toronto on Wednesday in a 3-1 defeat. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 17 of 19 in the game.

CARL! NICE TO SEE YOU

Carl Berglund assisted on Griffith's goal Wednesday and extended his season-high point streak to four games (1g-3a).

RONNIE RIPPIN' 'EM

Ronnie Attard assisted on Wednesday's goal and has three points (1g-2a) in two games. He has eight points (2g-6a) in 23 games with Bakersfield.

PLUS PLAYER

Matthew Savoie is the team leader in plus/minus at +9. He is tied for second in rookie scoring on the season.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors are in the midst of a stretch of 10 of 13 games at home. Bakersfield is tied with Rockford for the fewest in the AHL with 15.

ANOTHER CRACK AT IT

Bakersfield is 0/36 on the power play at home, the only team in the AHL without a home power-play goal. Conversely, the team has the fourth best road power play at 22.9%

RODRIGUE PUTTING IN THE HOURS

Olivier Rodrigue is fifth in minutes played and second in saves in the AHL.

CAPTAIN LEADING BY EXAMPLE

After being held off the scoresheet on Saturday, Seth Griffith had his first three-point game of the season on Sunday and followed it up with a goal on Wednesday. He has 20 points (6g-14a) over his last 15 games, dating back to the Toronto series on December 15. He is tied for 9th in the league scoring race.

NEED MORE AT HOME

Bakersfield has scored 39 goals in 15 home games this season (2.60 goals per game) which is under their average of 2.97 overall.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 8-1-5 (.750%) in one-goal games this season.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 10-1-1-1 on the year.

REIGN ROLLING IN

Ontario is 10-5-1 on the road this season and has collected three of four points over its last two games. They put up seven on Calgary Tuesday night in a win over the Wranglers. Sam Fagemo is tied for the league lead with 21 goals on the season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in Coachella Valley on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Condors return home for two games next Wednesday for $2 Hot Dogs, $5 Wings, and $5 Craft Beers (click here for tickets) and next Saturday's Youth Jersey Jersey Giveaway.

