Forward Sam Gagner Agrees to Professional Tryout with Belleville Sens

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that veteran forward Sam Gagner has agreed to a professional tryout with the American Hockey League club.

The 35-year-old from London, Ontario, was the sixth overall selection to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and comes to Belleville after playing more than 1,000 games in the National Hockey League, amassing 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists). His NHL time began with seven seasons in Edmonton before making stops with the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets.

In 2023-24, Gagner suited up in 28 NHL games for the Oilers and recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists). He also had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games with Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Gagner has also played 71 career AHL games, scoring 56 points (18 goals, 38 assists) during stints with Bakersfield, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and the Toronto Marlies. Among his international highlights, he won a gold medal at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and a silver medal at the 2008 IIHF World Championship.

Gagner is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Belleville Sens host the Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals), at CAA Arena at 7:00 p.m.

