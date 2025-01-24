Amerks Blanked by Bruins in Providence

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Providence, RI) - The Rochester Americans (23-11-3-1) could not find a way to solve the Providence Bruins (21-13-3-1), falling on the wrong side of a 3-0 score Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Despite suffering just their sixth regulation loss on the road this season, the Amerks have won 15 of their last 21 contests while earning at least one point in 26 of their last 35 games dating back to Oct. 23. The contest was the 19th in the last 15 years between two clubs.

Zachary Metsa (5) and Jack Rathbone (4) combined for nine of Rochester's 29 shots while Isak Rosén led the forwards with three.

Goaltender Devon Levi (12-4-2) took the defeat in the crease for just the fourth time in regulation through his first 18 appearances with the Amerks. The Quebec native, who finished 26 saves, turned aside his first 19 shots through the first 38 minutes of play. Additionally, dating back to the Jan. 11 loss in Syracuse, it marked the first time in Levi's AHL career he has taken a regulation loss in back-to-back appearances as he owns a 15-4-2 record in 21 starts outside the Flower City.

FIRST PERIOD

Rochester drew the game's first two penalties, the first of which occurred just 48 seconds into the opening stanza, but the team was unable to capitalize on the man-advantage while Providence was also unsuccessful on its initial power-play.

Levi made a pair of grade-A saves, including denying Georgii Merkulov after he stepped out of the penalty box, among his 12 stops to keep the contest scoreless after the first period. At the other end of the ice, Providence's Michael DiPietro also stopped all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame.

SECOND PERIOD

In reverse fashion, the Bruins drew a pair of infractions as opposed to the Amerks one, but again neither team found any luck on its man-advantage in the middle period. Rochester's shorthanded unit held the Bruins' power-play off the scoreboard for all four minutes of Jagger Joshua 's double-minor as well as a cross-checking penalty later in the stanza.

As the game appeared to remain scoreless for the second straight period, Providence finally broke through with the game's first goal in the closing minutes.

Racing to track down a wide shot from exiting the offensive zone, Tyler Pitlick grabbed the puck along the wall near the right face-off dot. The veteran forward snapped a pass to the left point to Merkulov, who immediately charged the net from the left side of Levi. After successfully pulling the Amerks goaltender out of position by carrying the puck low, he sent a return pass to Pitlick to flip into the open net with 1:38 remaining in the frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Building off the momentum from the late second-period goal, Providence doubled its lead early in the final frame.

After forcing Rochester into an icing violation, Merkulov won the draw inside the left dot of Levi. The Bruins' leading assist-getter controlled the face-off before Fabian Lysell wired a shot past the blocker to extend the advantage.

Facing a 2-0 deficit with just over three minutes to play and looking to spoil Providence's bid for a third consecutive shutout, Levi was summoned to the bench for an extra attacker. The plan was quickly extinguished as Lysell corralled a loose puck at center ice before he scored into the yawning net at the 16:54 mark.

Rochester tried for one final push after the goal to avoid being shutout for the third time this season, but the Amerks were unable to get by DiPietro, who stopped his last 55 shots and has a 9-1-1 mark since Dec. 7.

UP NEXT

The Amerks close out their four-game trek through the Atlantic Division at XL Center on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at 6:00 p.m. The matchup will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: None

PRO: T. Pitlick (12 - GWG), F. Lysell (7, 8)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 26/28 (L)

PRO: M. DiPietro - 29/29 (W)

Shots

ROC: 29

PRO: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (5/5)

PRO: PP (0/5) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars:

1. PRO - M. DiPietro

2. PRO - F. Lysell

3. PRO - T. Pitlick

