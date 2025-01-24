Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m.

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears continue their swing through Canada with the first of a two-game weekend set in Ontario against the Belleville Senators.

Hershey Bears (25-11-4-0) at Belleville Senators (15-13-1-4)

Jan. 24, 2025 | 7 p.m. | CAA Arena

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Jack Young (24)

Linespersons: Luke Pye (42), Spencer Knox (66)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears built a 2-0 lead in the first period of Wednesday's game at Laval with goals from Jake Massie and Chase Priskie, but the Rocket stormed back with a pair of goals during the same 4-on-4 sequence, and Adam Engström scored in overtime to deal Hershey a 3-2 defeat. The Senators have been idle since their 4-1 loss to Hershey at GIANT Center last Friday, as Angus Crookshank scored the lone goal for Belleville in the second period, while the Bears contained the Senators to just one shot on goal in the opening frame and 15 shots overall.

PRISKIE POWER:

Defenseman Chase Priskie scored a power-play goal for the second consecutive game when he gave Hershey a 2-0 lead on Wednesday in Laval, giving him seven on the season. Priskie's seven goals with the man advantage are tied for the most by a Bears defender since Julien Brouillette also notched seven power-play goals in 2013-14. Hershey's single-season mark on record for power-play goals by a defenseman is 11, achieved by Patrick Traverse in 1997-98.

BACK TO BELLEVEGAS:

The Bears will play their first-ever two-game set in Belleville this weekend. Since the Senators relocated to the Quinte region in 2017-18, Hershey has posted an impressive 5-0-1-0 record at CAA Arena. The club's last match at the venue was Feb. 19, 2024, when Hendrix Lapierre tallied a natural hat trick in a 4-2 win over the Senators. That game happens to be the last time Lapierre scored a regular-season goal for Hershey, as the forward was recalled to the Washington Capitals for the remainder of the regular-season slate in that campaign after his next game; since his loan back to Hershey on Dec. 29 of the current season, Lapierre has dished out five assists in eight games, but is still seeking his first goal of the AHL campaign. Belleville is tied for the fewest home games played in the Eastern Conference (16) and owns a 6-7-1-2 record on CAA Center ice.

NELSON CLOSING IN ON DINEEN:

At 431 career wins in the AHL with Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, Bears head coach Todd Nelson needs only two more victories to pass Kevin Dineen for sole possession of fifth place on the league's coaching wins list.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear (0g, 8a) leads Hershey's skaters in scoring for the month of January...The Bears have gone 5-for-14 (35.7%) with the power play over their past four games...Hershey has gone 7-2-2-0 this season against North Division clubs...Hershey owns the league's top road penalty kill at 48-for-54 (88.9%)...The Bears lead the AHL with 16 wins in games decided by one goal.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 24, 2007 - Chad Wiseman scored once in the first period and twice in the second to record the first natural hat trick of his professional career, and Hershey buried five in the second period on its way to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phantoms at the Spectrum.

