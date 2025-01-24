Wolf Pack Return Home to Battle Laval Rocket

January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - Following a three-game road trip, the Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center in downtown Hartford this evening to open a three-in-three weekend. Tonight, the club kicks off the weekend with a visit from the Laval Rocket.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket this season. It is the second and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center. The foes will wrap up their head-to-head season series next weekend with two games at Place Bell.

The Wolf Pack hold a 1-0 edge in the current season series thanks to a 4-2 victory at the XL Center on Dec. 14.

Adam Sýkora opened the scoring 18:50 into the game, collecting a rebound and depositing his fourth goal of the season. Jake Leschyshyn extended the lead at 9:24 of the second period, deflecting home a Matthew Robertson shot on the power play for his sixth goal of the year. Alex Belzile then made it 3-0 at 11:25, sniping a shot by Connor Hughes.

That goal chased Hughes from the game, as Luke Cavallin entered.

Zack Hayes got the Rocket on the board 3:34 into the third period on a shot through traffic, making it 3-1. Sean Farrell then scored his first goal of the season at 13:16, drawing the Rocket within a goal. Ben Harpur ended the intrigue at 19:54, hitting the empty net from his own zone to cement the victory.

Dylan Garand made 34 saves to collect the win. Cavallin made nine saves on nine shots in 26:52 of relief action for the Rocket.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack picked up their second straight victory with a 3-0 shutout of the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Belzile opened the scoring 11:38 into the game, converting on a breakaway for his 12 th goal of the season. Blake Hillman sent a perfect pass from the defensive zone to Belzile, who was open in the neutral zone. Belzile beat goaltender Ken Appleby for his fourth goal against the Checkers this season and the eventual game-winning tally.

Bo Groulx extended the lead at 14:59, blasting home a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the club's third power play of the game. Hillman's third goal of the season came at 15:29 of the second period, making it 3-0. Belzile played a puck up the left-wing boards to Hillman, who blasted a shot through traffic and by Appleby.

Hillman recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two points (1 g, 1 a). Groulx also recorded two points (1 g, 1 a), while Belzile recorded three (1 g, 2 a).

Garand made 34 saves to collect his third shutout of the season.

Groulx leads the Wolf Pack with 13 goals on the season, while Belzile paces the offense with 36 points (12 g, 24 a).

Rocket Outlook:

The Rocket scored a 3-2 overtime victory over the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night, storming back from down 2-0 after two periods of play.

Jake Massie opened the scoring 6:57 into the game, scoring his second goal of the season for the Bears. Chase Priskie's power play strike at 15:51 made it 2-0 Bears, giving the visitors a lead they would take into the final frame.

Farrell got the Rocket on the board at 7:54, potting his fourth goal of the season. Just 65 seconds later, at 8:59, Laurent Dauphin tied the game with his 12 th goal, sending the sides to overtime.

1:03 into the extra frame, Adam Engström buried his first career overtime goal in the AHL to complete the comeback.

Joshua Roy and Jared Davidson lead the Rocket in goals with 14 each, while Alex Barré-Boulet paces the club in points with 28 (8 g, 20 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The weekend continues tomorrow when the Wolf Pack play host to the Rochester Americans. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Matt Rempe bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity! It's also 'New York Rangers Night' at the XL Center. We'll be joined by former Wolf Pack and Rangers forward Boo Nieves.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

