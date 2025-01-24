LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Return to Ontario for 2025 Empire Classic

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings will play the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena on Sunday, September 21 at 3 p.m. The showcase will be the third edition of the 'Empire Classic' in Ontario.

Ontario Reign ALL-IN Members will have first access to tickets for this event. Click here to learn more about becoming an All-In Member or contact the Reign office by phone at (909) 941-7825.

The Kings and Ducks squared off in exhibition action to begin this year's campaign on September 28, 2024, with LA skating to a 3-2 win on a pair of goals by former Reign forward Alex Laferriere. Kings captain Anze Kopitar factored in on all three goals with a shorthanded strike and a pair of assists, while former Ontario forward Adrian Kempe also had two assists and former Reign goaltender David Rittich stopped 17 shots to record the victory.

Previous NHL preseason action in the Inland Empire has included the Kings hosting the San Jose Sharks in Ontario during both the 2022 and 2009 exhibition seasons.

Additional information about the game will be made available in the coming months.

Ontario resumes its regular season schedule this weekend when they travel to Bakersfield on Friday night at 7 p.m. and return to Toyota Arena on Saturday night at 6 p.m. against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

