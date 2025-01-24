Dipietro, P-Bruins Post Third Straight Shutout in Win Over Americans
January 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 29 shots and recorded the third straight shutout for the Providence Bruins in a 3-0 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell netted two goals in the victory, while Georgii Merkulov posted two primary assists. Tyler Pitlick found the back of the net as well.
How It Happened
Merkulov fed the puck towards the crease from below the goal line, before Pitlick flipped it into the back of the net from above the blue paint, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 1:38 remaining in the second period. John Farinacci received a secondary assist. Just 1:08 into the third frame, Merkulov won an offensive zone face-off back to Lysell at the top of the left circle, where he fired a shot under the crossbar, extending the lead to 2-0. Lysell scored on the empty net with 3:06 left in the third period.
Stats
Merkulov has points in six straight games with eight total in that span. Pitlick has five goals in his last five games. Trevor Kuntar skated in his 100th career AHL game. DiPietro stopped all 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots. The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 22-13-3-1.
Up Next
