T-Birds Throttle Phantoms to Begin 3-Game Weekend

January 24, 2025

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-17-2-1) started their three-game weekend glowingly with a dominant 5-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-15-5-1) on Friday night inside the PPL Center.

Springfield's specialty teams were exquisite in the opening 20 minutes, and it began in style on the penalty kill at 4:19 of the first. Seconds after the T-Birds survived 40 seconds of 5-on-3 power play time for the Phantoms, MacKenzie MacEachern jumped off the bench and flew in on a breakaway, beating Alexei Kolosov on the glove side to make it a 1-0 game. In addition to the club's third shorthanded goal of the season, Springfield went a perfect 3-for-3 on the kill in the opening 20 minutes.

The Phantoms would battle back to tie the score about five minutes later as Lehigh Valley All-Star Classic representative Olle Lycksell snapped a one-touch pass from Zayde Wisdom behind Colten Ellis at 9:15 to make it a 1-1 tie.

With the penalty kill already successful, the T-Birds' power play joined the fun at the 15:58 mark as Matt Kessel lined up a one-timer that eluded Kolosov to restore the Springfield lead to 2-1 after the first. Rookie Otto Stenberg set it up with his fourth point over his first four AHL games.

The second power play unit again connected at 5:47 of period two when Simon Robertsson uncorked a one-time blast from Kessel that leaked through Kolosov to make it a 3-1 game. It was Robertsson's fifth goal and seventh point over his last six games. Mathias Laferriere also picked up his second power play helper on the tally.

Springfield was far from finished, and Samuel Johannesson's torrid run continued when he crashed the right post and tapped home a rink-wide pass from MacEachern to make it 4-1 at 12:53. It was the blueliner's second goal in as many games.

Matt Luff was next to join the scoring party as the veteran winger snapped an eight-game goal drought with a 2-on-1 finish from the right circle at 18:55 to bring the T-Birds' lead to 5-1 heading into the third.

Ellis had little stress in the final two periods en route to a 23-save performance and his 13th win of the season.

The T-Birds return home to square off against the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. Saturday before a sold-out MassMutual Center crowd of 6,793 on Hometown Heroes Night.

