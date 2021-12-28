Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak

Rapid City, South Dakota - Lukas Parik saved all 46 shots he saw and the Rapid City Rush got goals from Gabriel Chabot, Ryan Valentini and Logan Nelson as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on a Monday night from the Monument.

Chabot scored 3:58 into the game in what turned out to be the game winner. Valentini scored with 1 second left in a Rush power play as he converted from the left side to make it 2-0. Neither team scored until Logan Nelson scored on a shorthanded empty net goal with 34 seconds left. It is the first time the Grizzlies have allowed a shorthanded goal this season. They were the last team in the league to allow a shorthanded goal this season.

Utah outshot Rapid City 46 to 31. Luka Burzan led Utah with 10 shots and Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots on goal. Trey Bradley and Brian Bowen's 3 game goal streak each came to an end.

Utah was shut out for the first time this season. It's only the 2nd time this season where Utah has scored less than 2 goals in a game. The Grizzlies 6 game winning streak came to an end as their record falls to 17-9-1 on the season.

Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30 for Utah in the loss. Earlier in the day Utah goaltender Peyton Jones was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Defenseman Ryan Orgel made his professional debut for Utah. Gehrett Sargis returned to the Utah lineup for the first time since December 4th.

The 4 game series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. The Grizzlies return home on January 14th, 2022 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Lukas Parik (RC) - 46 save shutout.

2. Ryan Valentini (RC) - 1 goal, 5 shots.

3. Gabriel Chabot (RC) - 1 goal.

