Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 29-31
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
THE LONG ROAD AWAY: The Cyclones finished a season long-seven game road trip with a 4-2-1-0 record, capturing nine out of a possible 14 points. Cincinnati skates back onto home ice with points in four straight games, going 3-0-1-0 over that span, while scoring 20 goals and sitting third in the Central Division standings.
Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:
WEDNESDAY 12/29: The 'Clones start a five game homestand Wednesday night in the first of two meetings against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It's another $1 beer night , with puck drop slated for 7:30PM and doors opening at 6:30PM.
FRIDAY 12/31: Celebrate New Year's Eve with the final Cyclones home game of 2021! Following the rematch with Greenville, the Cyclones will blast off postgame fireworks as part of the holiday festivities. Friday's game has a special 6PM start time with doors opening up at 5PM.
Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/
DOWN THE ROAD: On January 7-8, the Cyclones will turn back the clocks for the team's annual Throwback Weekend, featuring specialty jerseys and teddy bear tosses for each game!
