Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS -The Oilers downed Wichita 3-2 on Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring 5:53 into the game, dancing in front of the crease before roofing a backhander over Evan Buitenhuis.
Sean Allen answered 13 seconds into the second period, wiring a slap shot home from the left point.
Duggie Lagrone put the Oilers back in front 2-1, tapping home a rebound from a Carson Denomie shot 3:07 into the final period. Dalton Skelly answered his youth teammates' goal 1:51 after, tying the game 2-2 with a goal from the left circle. Jack Doremus extended his point streak to eight games, stripping the puck from Skelly before lifting a backhander over Buitenhuis' short-side shoulder - winning the game for the Oilers.
The Oilers head up to Coralville, IA, to face the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Goaltender Matt Jurusik Signs AHL Contract with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2021-22 Rush Puppy Project - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 29-31 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cockerill Signed, Pritchard Signs PTO with Rochester, Ustimenko on Taxi Squad - Reading Royals
- Ara Nazarian Loaned to AHL's Rochester Americans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Close in on First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Sign 31-Year-Old Defenseman Smutek - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pelech Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Pelech Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Kasel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.