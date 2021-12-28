Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder

WICHITA, KS -The Oilers downed Wichita 3-2 on Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring 5:53 into the game, dancing in front of the crease before roofing a backhander over Evan Buitenhuis.

Sean Allen answered 13 seconds into the second period, wiring a slap shot home from the left point.

Duggie Lagrone put the Oilers back in front 2-1, tapping home a rebound from a Carson Denomie shot 3:07 into the final period. Dalton Skelly answered his youth teammates' goal 1:51 after, tying the game 2-2 with a goal from the left circle. Jack Doremus extended his point streak to eight games, stripping the puck from Skelly before lifting a backhander over Buitenhuis' short-side shoulder - winning the game for the Oilers.

The Oilers head up to Coralville, IA, to face the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m.

