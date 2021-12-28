Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- Cyclones forward Lukas Craggs, along with defensemen Nick Boka and Matthew Cairns have all been recalled by the Rochester Americans.
Craggs and Boka had previously been called-up to the Amerks earlier in the season, but were later returned to Cincinnati. Each has experience in the American Hockey League prior to joining Rochester. This is the first call-up Cairns has received.
- Cairns, 23, entered the season on an AHL contract with the Americans. The Mississauga, Ontario native is the youngest player to skate for the Cyclones this season.
- Both Cairns and Jesse Schultz are the only players to have skated in every game for the 'Clones so far. Through 27 games, Cairns scored one goal and tallied five assists, including three in Cincinnati's 7-1 win over Wheeling earlier in the week.
- Cairns leads the team in plus/minus with a +14 rating. He has finished a game with a minus rating just twice in his last 16 contests and sits in a tie for sixth among all ECHL defensemen.
The Cyclones return home Wednesday night to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Goaltender Matt Jurusik Signs AHL Contract with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2021-22 Rush Puppy Project - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 29-31 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cockerill Signed, Pritchard Signs PTO with Rochester, Ustimenko on Taxi Squad - Reading Royals
- Ara Nazarian Loaned to AHL's Rochester Americans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Close in on First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Sign 31-Year-Old Defenseman Smutek - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pelech Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Pelech Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Kasel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.