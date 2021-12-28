Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Cyclones forward Lukas Craggs, along with defensemen Nick Boka and Matthew Cairns have all been recalled by the Rochester Americans.

Craggs and Boka had previously been called-up to the Amerks earlier in the season, but were later returned to Cincinnati. Each has experience in the American Hockey League prior to joining Rochester. This is the first call-up Cairns has received.

- Cairns, 23, entered the season on an AHL contract with the Americans. The Mississauga, Ontario native is the youngest player to skate for the Cyclones this season.

- Both Cairns and Jesse Schultz are the only players to have skated in every game for the 'Clones so far. Through 27 games, Cairns scored one goal and tallied five assists, including three in Cincinnati's 7-1 win over Wheeling earlier in the week.

- Cairns leads the team in plus/minus with a +14 rating. He has finished a game with a minus rating just twice in his last 16 contests and sits in a tie for sixth among all ECHL defensemen.

The Cyclones return home Wednesday night to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.