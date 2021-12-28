ECHL Transactions - December 28

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 28, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Connor Fries, F

Worcester:

Jason Salvaggio, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Matt Cairns, D recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Idaho:

Delete Matt Jurusik, G loaned to Texas

Add Matt Jurusik, G assigned by Texas

Indy:

Add Andrew Bellant, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Iowa:

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Sokay, F placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Delete Ara Nazarian, F loaned to Rochester

Kansas City:

Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/27]

Orlando:

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Parker, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Reading:

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F loaned to Rochester

Delete David Drake, D traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Add Skyler Smutek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tristan Berube, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to Lehigh Valley

Wheeling:

Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Jason Pawloski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brennan Feasey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G loaned to Syracuse

Delete Ross Olsson, F loaned to Bridgeport

Delete Liam Coughlin, F loaned to Bridgeport

Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG

