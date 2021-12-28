ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 28, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Connor Fries, F
Worcester:
Jason Salvaggio, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Matt Cairns, D recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Idaho:
Delete Matt Jurusik, G loaned to Texas
Add Matt Jurusik, G assigned by Texas
Indy:
Add Andrew Bellant, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Iowa:
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Sokay, F placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Delete Ara Nazarian, F loaned to Rochester
Kansas City:
Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/27]
Orlando:
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Add Ian Parker, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jackson Keane, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Reading:
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled by Philadelphia
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F loaned to Rochester
Delete David Drake, D traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Add Skyler Smutek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tristan Berube, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Hayden Stewart, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to Lehigh Valley
Wheeling:
Add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Matt Foley, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Jason Pawloski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brennan Feasey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Jimmy Poreda, G loaned to Syracuse
Delete Ross Olsson, F loaned to Bridgeport
Delete Liam Coughlin, F loaned to Bridgeport
Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG
