Lackey Shutout Earns Fuel Win over Norfolk

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the first meeting ever between the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday night. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel scored four goals as they cruised to a win on Tuesday.

Both teams traded chances throughout the first half of the period with the Admirals outshooting the Fuel 8-6. Norfolk had a chance on the man advantage but Fuel goaltender Michael Lackey fought the Admirals off, holding the score at 0-0. Indy would get a late chance on the power play but would be unable to score, sending the teams to the locker room scoreless.

Giving Indy the lead early in the second period, Jan Mandat got alone behind the Admirals defense and tucked a shot between the legs of goaltender Beck Warm. Taking advantage of a power play early in the second, Mike Lee fired a wrist shot from the blue line and beat a screened Warm to double Indy's lead. Seamus Malone put the Fuel up 3-0 when he jumped on a loose puck in front of the Admirals net and jammed it in the back of the net.

Giving up a power play early in the second period, Indy's Lackey held off the Admirals, keeping the score 3-0. After an odd-man rush in the Fuel offensive zone, Jan Mandat fed a streaking Spencer Watson and he backhanded a shot over the shoulder of Warm and gave the Fuel a 4-0 lead. Indy would hold off a barrage of Norfolk shots and Michael Lackey would earn his first shutout of the season as the Fuel earned the 4-0 win on Tuesday night.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.