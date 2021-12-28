Goaltender Matt Jurusik Signs AHL Contract with Texas Stars
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Matt Jurusik has signed an AHL two-way Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Texas Stars, marking his first full AHL contract of his career, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.
Jurusik will remain with the Steelheads heading into the team's three-game road weekend beginning Friday against the Allen Americans.
Jurusik, 24, earns his first AHL contract following 10 games with the Steelheads this season, boasting a 6-2-1 record with a 1.66 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage with two shutouts. The La Grange, Ill. native has earned back-to-back shutouts with the Steelheads, most recently on December 19 in a 21-save effort against the Rapid City Rush and sits second in the ECHL in goals-against average and save percentage. He earned his first AHL call-up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 9 and earned a 28-save shutout in his AHL debut on December 12 against Springfield. He owns a 1-1-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and .926 save pct. at the AHL level and spent time on a Player Try-Out (PTO) Contract with AHL Texas during the 2020-21 season but did not play.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender was a 2019-20 WCHA Third-Team All-Star selection with Michigan Tech University to close his four-year collegiate career and also earned a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2014-15 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In four collegiate seasons between Michigan Tech and the University of Wisconsin, Jurusik totaled a 45-44-12 record with a 2.84 GAA and .903 save pct. with five shutouts.
The Steelheads return from the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans from Allen Event Center and come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
