Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Cyclones

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-10-3-1) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (15-11-1-0)

December 29, 2021 | 7:35 PM | Regular Season Game #25

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38)

Linesmen: Will Anderson (92), Bryan Gorcoff (94)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

CYCLONES SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 28, 2020: Greenville 1 at Cincinnati 4

Next Meeting:

December 31, 2021 Greenville at Cincinnati

QUICK BITS

BEFORE THE BREAK:

The Swamp Rabbits fell to the Toledo Walleye 2-1 in overtime last Sunday before taking 10 days off around the Christmas Holiday. The game was scoreless through the end of the first period, a rare occurrence in Greenville. Brandon Hawkins would score the first goal of the game giving Toledo a 1-0 lead. Nikita Pavlychev would quickly tie the game up with a rebound goal at 13:32 of the second period. The 1-1 scoreline stayed the same through the end of the third period, sending the game into overtime. Randy Gazzola would score the OT game winner for Toledo just 0:42 into the extra period, on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot. Two highly competitive games with the first place Walleye saw the same result both nights in Greenville, despite the Swamp Rabbits showing what they're made of.

SEE YOU IN CINCY

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Cincinnati for a two game set with the 15-11-1-0 Cyclones. Cincinnati is averaging 3.48 goals per game while allowing just 3.07. The Cyclones leading goal scorer is Yushiro Hirano. Hirano has scored 16 goals in 24 games, tacking on 13 assists as well. Hirano is currently on an eight-game point streak (9G, 6A) dating back to 12/5. Hirano leads the ECHL in goals scored, and sits in 4th for overall points so far this season. Mat Robson has seen the most action in net for Cincinnati, holding a 10-6-1 record, 2.51 goals against average, and .902 save percentage.

FINDING NEW FRIENDS:

Greenville added two skaters on Thursday, defenseman Jake Cass and forward Mike Gornall. Cass, a 25-year-old rookie has played just three games in the ECHL, recording one assist on 12/10 for the Maine Mariners. Gornall, a 27-year-old rookie, played in seven games this season, recording his lone assist on opening night, playing for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

BACK FROM CLT:

Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer have returned yet again from a stint with the Charlotte Checkers. Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits scoring efforts, recording 9 goals and 10 assists in his 16 games with Greenville. Zimmer is not far behind, holding 9 goals and 7 assists in 18 games. The pair of forwards have each played four games with the Checkers in 2021.

PARTING WITH PAVS

Nikita Pavlychev was called up to the Ontario Reign on Monday after 14 games in Greenville this season. Pavlychev has been a valuable player for the Swamp Rabbits, recording seven goals and four assists including the lone Grenville goal last game against the Walleye.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits travel back to Greenville for a New Years Day matchup with the Orlando Solarbears. The 13-12-1 Solar Bears were in first place the last time they came to Greenville. Since that night Orlando has dropped five of their last seven games falling from first place to fourth in the south division standings. Aaron Luchuk has recorded 12 goals and 15 assists, leading the way for the Solar Bears who average 2.88 GPG. Brad Barone has been the best in net for Orlando, holding a 7-4 record in 13 games, averaging 2.3 goals against and a .937 SV%.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.