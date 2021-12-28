Cockerill Signed, Pritchard Signs PTO with Rochester, Ustimenko on Taxi Squad

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced multiple transactions that took place on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Garret Cockerill was signed to the Royals on Dec. 27 and immediately placed on the injured reserve list. Cockerill has not played this season. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Tulsa Oilers, scoring 7 goals and 27 assists in 59 games. He played for the Royals after being traded by the Jacksonville Icemen on Jan. 30, 2019 for the remainder of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season. In total, the 27-year-old defenseman has scored 19 goals and 69 assists (88 points) in 185 ECHL games. He will wear number 19 as he did when he first played for Reading.

Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned by the Flyers from the Royals - where he was last sent to on Dec. 23 - to the NHL taxi squad for Philadelphia. Former Royals goaltender Felix Sandstrom was also called up to Philadelphia's active roster.

Finally, Jacob Pritchard signed a professional tryout contract with the Rochester Americans.

