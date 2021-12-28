Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL announced that the games scheduled to be played behind closed doors on December 29th and 30th at the Colisée Vidéotron are postponed to February 27th and March 17th. The game times for these new dates remain to be determined.
A communication will be shared with all those who have tickets for the games of December 29th and 30th, 2021.
