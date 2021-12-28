Atlanta's Pelech Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mike Pelech of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 20-26.

Pelech scored three goals and added an assist for four points in two games last week.

The 32-year-old had three points (2g-1a) in a 5-3 win at Orlando on Tuesday and added a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss at Jacksonville on Wednesday.

A native of Toronto, Pelech has 19 points (7g-12a) in 26 games for the Gladiators this season.

Pelech ranks second in ECHL history in games played, third in assists and tied for ninth in points. He is seven games shy of reaching the 800-games played mark in his ECHL career and six points shy of becoming just the eighth player in league history to tally at least 600 career points. He has added six points (2g-4a) in 35 career games in the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Pelech recorded 170 points (51g-119a) in 249 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Kitchener, Toronto and Mississauga.

On behalf of Mike Pelech, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Darik Angeli, Kansas City (1 gp, 2g, 1a, 3 pts.).

Also Nominated: Blake Winiecki (Florida), Craig Martin (Jacksonville) and Brady Tomlak (Toledo).

