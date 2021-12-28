Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game this Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Tireman and supported by Hollywood Casino Toledo

DETROIT RED WINGS ALUMNI ROSTER

Coach - Nick Libett | Captain | Detroit Red Wings

Coach - Phil Myre | Goaltender | Montreal Canadians

Trainer - Al Lux

Referees - Perry Vellucci, Craig Natt

41 - Ed Mio | Goaltender | Detroit Red Wings

35 - George Bowman | Alumni Secretary | Detroit Red Wings

26 - Rob Laurie | Goaltender | Adirondack Red Wings

11 - Trevor Hamilton | Defenseman | Grand Rapids Griffins

23 - Mike Merrifield | Forward | Atlanta Gladiators

2 - Nicolas Perreault | Defenseman | Toledo Storm

5 - Lorne Knauft | Defenseman | Portland Pirates

17 - Steve Guolla | Forward | Atlanta Thrashers

8 - Rem Murray | Forward | Edmonton Oilers

18 - Dave Moss | Forward | Calgary Flames

24 - Eric Nystrom | Forward | Nashville Predators

15 - Jason Woolley | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings

25 - Darren McCarty | Forward | Detroit Red Wings

26 - Joey Kocur | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings

22 - Dino Ciccarelli | Forward | Detroit Red Wings

55 - Larry Murphy | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings

20 - Mickey Redmond | Forward | Detroit Red Wings

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.