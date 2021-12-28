Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo and Detroit: Two cities with rich hockey traditions. Eleven Stanley Cup titles for the Detroit Red Wings. Toledo with eleven minor league hockey championships. That history and success will be celebrated during the Toledo Hockey Alumni Game this Thursday, December 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Tireman and supported by Hollywood Casino Toledo
DETROIT RED WINGS ALUMNI ROSTER
Coach - Nick Libett | Captain | Detroit Red Wings
Coach - Phil Myre | Goaltender | Montreal Canadians
Trainer - Al Lux
Referees - Perry Vellucci, Craig Natt
41 - Ed Mio | Goaltender | Detroit Red Wings
35 - George Bowman | Alumni Secretary | Detroit Red Wings
26 - Rob Laurie | Goaltender | Adirondack Red Wings
11 - Trevor Hamilton | Defenseman | Grand Rapids Griffins
23 - Mike Merrifield | Forward | Atlanta Gladiators
2 - Nicolas Perreault | Defenseman | Toledo Storm
5 - Lorne Knauft | Defenseman | Portland Pirates
17 - Steve Guolla | Forward | Atlanta Thrashers
8 - Rem Murray | Forward | Edmonton Oilers
18 - Dave Moss | Forward | Calgary Flames
24 - Eric Nystrom | Forward | Nashville Predators
15 - Jason Woolley | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings
25 - Darren McCarty | Forward | Detroit Red Wings
26 - Joey Kocur | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings
22 - Dino Ciccarelli | Forward | Detroit Red Wings
55 - Larry Murphy | Defenseman | Detroit Red Wings
20 - Mickey Redmond | Forward | Detroit Red Wings
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Goaltender Matt Jurusik Signs AHL Contract with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2021-22 Rush Puppy Project - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 29-31 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cockerill Signed, Pritchard Signs PTO with Rochester, Ustimenko on Taxi Squad - Reading Royals
- Ara Nazarian Loaned to AHL's Rochester Americans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Close in on First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Sign 31-Year-Old Defenseman Smutek - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pelech Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Pelech Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Kasel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.