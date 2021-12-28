Schedule Update: Postponement of Games
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers along with the ECHL announced today that the following games have been rescheduled due to League Health and Safety Protocols:
December 29 at Trois-Rivières
December 30 at Trois-Rivières
The games have been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, March 17 in Trois-Rivières.
