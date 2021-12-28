Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), resume the schedule on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas. The Americans will host the Idaho Steelheads for three games beginning this weekend with the traditional New Year's Eve game at 6:05 pm.

Last Week's Record: 0-0

Overall record: 8-9-3-0 (19 Points)

-- Up Next --

Wednesday, December 29, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 31, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 1, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, January 2, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (9) Chad Costello

Assists - (14) Gavin Gould

Points - (22) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others

Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch

Shots on Goal - (64) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

Allen is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The Americans have the fewest home wins this season with two (2-5-2).

Allen and Worcester are tied for the fewest games played this season with 20.

Jack Combs has the current longest point streak at four games (3 goals and 4 assists)

Rookie Forward DJ Jerome has 0 points in his last six games.

Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with two shorthanded goals.

*Rookie Luke Henman is 4th in shooting percentage at 28.6 %.

Allen is sixth in the league in penalty minutes averaging 16.35 per game.

Allen is 0-3 in overtime games this season.

The Americans are 4-3-2 when scoring first.

Allen's power play is 16th in the league at 18.9 %.

* In the AHL with Charlotte

