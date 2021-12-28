Americans Weekly
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), resume the schedule on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas. The Americans will host the Idaho Steelheads for three games beginning this weekend with the traditional New Year's Eve game at 6:05 pm.
Last Week's Record: 0-0
Overall record: 8-9-3-0 (19 Points)
-- Up Next --
Wednesday, December 29, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 31, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 6:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 1, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 2, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (9) Chad Costello
Assists - (14) Gavin Gould
Points - (22) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others
Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch
Shots on Goal - (64) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
Allen is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
The Americans have the fewest home wins this season with two (2-5-2).
Allen and Worcester are tied for the fewest games played this season with 20.
Jack Combs has the current longest point streak at four games (3 goals and 4 assists)
Rookie Forward DJ Jerome has 0 points in his last six games.
Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with two shorthanded goals.
*Rookie Luke Henman is 4th in shooting percentage at 28.6 %.
Allen is sixth in the league in penalty minutes averaging 16.35 per game.
Allen is 0-3 in overtime games this season.
The Americans are 4-3-2 when scoring first.
Allen's power play is 16th in the league at 18.9 %.
* In the AHL with Charlotte
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans along the bench
(Ed Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Kasel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.