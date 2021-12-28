Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Adirondack Thunder goaltender Brandon Kasel

(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Rich LeBlanc) Adirondack Thunder goaltender Brandon Kasel(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Rich LeBlanc)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Kasel of the Adirondack Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 20-26.

Kasel recorded his first professional shutout, stopping all 33 shots he faced, in a 5-0 win at Worcester on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is 2-0-0 in two appearances with the Thunder this season, stopping 59 of the 60 shots he has faced.

Prior to turning pro, Kasel saw action in 82 career games at Skidmore College where he went 31-39-7 with four shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Runner-Up: Tomas Vomacka, Florida (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

