Admirals Drop Seventh Straight Game to Indy

December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost the first of two matchups to the Indy Fuel on Tuesday night, falling 4-0.

Norfolk had plenty of new faces in the lineup with Matt Carey, Aidan Brown, and Steven Leonard all making their Admirals debuts.

The Admirals opened the game with intensity, recording nine total shots on goal in the first period, but were unable to capitalize on their efforts, and entered into the second period scoreless.

With the game scoreless in the second period, the Fuel poured in three goals to break the contest open.

Indy pitched in one more goal in the third period, extending their lead to four.

With the loss, the Admirals fall to 10-14-0-1 on the season and have lost seven straight games. They are back in action tomorrow night (Wednesday, December 29th) when they finish their two game series with the Fuel.

