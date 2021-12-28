Admirals Drop Seventh Straight Game to Indy
December 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost the first of two matchups to the Indy Fuel on Tuesday night, falling 4-0.
Norfolk had plenty of new faces in the lineup with Matt Carey, Aidan Brown, and Steven Leonard all making their Admirals debuts.
The Admirals opened the game with intensity, recording nine total shots on goal in the first period, but were unable to capitalize on their efforts, and entered into the second period scoreless.
With the game scoreless in the second period, the Fuel poured in three goals to break the contest open.
Indy pitched in one more goal in the third period, extending their lead to four.
With the loss, the Admirals fall to 10-14-0-1 on the season and have lost seven straight games. They are back in action tomorrow night (Wednesday, December 29th) when they finish their two game series with the Fuel.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2021
- Admirals Drop Seventh Straight Game to Indy - Norfolk Admirals
- Lackey Shutout Earns Fuel Win over Norfolk - Indy Fuel
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Cyclones - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brian McCormack to Make NHL Radio Debut Tonight with Vegas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Goaltender Matt Jurusik Signs AHL Contract with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2021-22 Rush Puppy Project - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 29-31 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cockerill Signed, Pritchard Signs PTO with Rochester, Ustimenko on Taxi Squad - Reading Royals
- Ara Nazarian Loaned to AHL's Rochester Americans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game of December 29th and 30th Postponed - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Send 3 up to AHL-Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Schedule Update: Postponement of Games - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Take Back to Back Victories over the Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Close in on First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Entire Red Wings Alumni Roster Announced for Thursday - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Sign 31-Year-Old Defenseman Smutek - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pelech Named ECHL Player of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Pelech Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Adirondack's Kasel Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Kasel Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Parik, Rush Snaps Grizz Win Streak - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.