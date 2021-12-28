Ara Nazarian Loaned to AHL's Rochester Americans

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Ara Nazarian has been loaned to the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Nazarian, 25, earns the AHL call-up after posting 18 points (6g, 12a) in 27 games with the Icemen this season. Nazarian led the Icemen in scoring last season with a balanced 51 points (25g, 26a). In addition, Nazarian recorded his first career hat trick on May 26 against Orlando, while also tying a career-high four points (2g, 2a) in a game at Greenville on April 30, 2021.

Prior to his time with the Icemen, Nazarian recorded 32 points (12g, 20a) in his rookie campaign with the Adirondack Thunder during the 2019-20 season. He was acquired by the Icemen in a trade with Adirondack in October of 2020.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-9, 185-pound forward posted 74 points (33g, 41a) during four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday against the South Carolina Stingrays at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

