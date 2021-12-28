Brian McCormack to Make NHL Radio Debut Tonight with Vegas

BOISE, Idaho - Former Idaho Steelheads broadcaster and Voice of the Steelheads Brian McCormack will make his NHL radio debut tonight with the Vegas Golden Knights, becoming the fourth Steelheads radio alum to debut at the highest level in North America, the Henderson Silver Knights announced Tuesday on social media.

Tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings can be heard on Fox Sports Las Vegas with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. MT. The game can be heard.

McCormack, 32, is in his second season with AHL Henderson after joining the organization prior to the 2020-21 season following two seasons with the San Antonio Rampage beginning in 2018-19, marking four years in the AHL. He was named the Director of Broadcasting and Communications with Henderson, the AHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights, on Jan. 21, 2021. He has handed a similar role in his three AHL seasons, serving as the team's primary media contact and broadcasting games on local radio and AHL Live.

The Long Island native joined the Steelheads prior to the 2015-16 campaign and spent three seasons as the team's radio voice and host of the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show. He was named the 2016 Steelheads Employee of the Year and the 2018 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year. He also was a member of the broadcast team for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Game, which aired nationally on NHL Network.

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity for Brian to make his mark at the NHL level and have his first game on the air tonight," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "Our organization has had a history of upward movement both on and off the ice, and Brian joins an illustrious group of broadcasting talent that we've been fortunate to have in Idaho that has gone on to the NHL. Brian is passionate, hard-working and talented, and we hope to hear more of Brian's calls in the NHL in the future."

McCormack is the fourth Steelheads radio alum to earn the call to the NHL, joining Doug Plagens ('08-'11), the current radio voice of the Florida Panthers; Rob Simpson, who has worked in multiple NHL capacities including rinkside reporter for the Boston Bruins, host and rink reporter for MSG Network, NHL Network host, and creator and host of Maple Leaf America on Leafs TV in Toronto; and Joe O'Donnell, who was named the team's permanent radio broadcaster in September following 16 AHL seasons in Iowa and Houston.

