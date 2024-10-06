Panthers Assign Will Lockwood and Matt Kiersted to Checkers

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Two more pieces are headed for the Queen City, as the Panthers have assigned forward Will Lockwood and defenseman Matt Kiersted to Charlotte.

Lockwood, 26, posted 24 points (12g, 12a) in 32 games for the Checkers last season while also appearing in a career-high 26 NHL games with Florida. A third-round pick by Vancouver in 2016, Lockwood has recorded 91 points (42g, 49a) in 145 career AHL games and two points (0g, 2a) in 54 NHL contests.

Kiersted, 26, notched 15 points (4g, 11a) in 57 games last season for Charlotte. In three seasons on the Checkers blue line, Kiersted has 56 points (15g, 41a) in 169 games. The University of North Dakota product has also appeared in 37 games for Florida over his career and recorded six points (2g, 4a).

The Checkers are in the midst of their 2024-25 training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, which will run until the season begins on Oct. 12.

