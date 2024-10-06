That's a Wrap: Phantoms Conclude Preseason

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms fight with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms fight with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the final preseason game for both teams. Matt Brown scored the lone goal for the Orange and Black breaking Filip Larsson's shutout bid midway through the third period. Avery Hayes paced the Baby Pens with a three-point night on a trio of helpers.

Brown put the finishing touches on a strong preseason campaign as the second-year pro out of Boston University zipped past the Penguins defense to use his speed for a terrific coast-to-coast goal to get the Phantoms on the board. He picked up the rebound of a Cal Petersen pad save and was off to the races up the right wing boards. The defenders in front of him eventually found themselves trying to play catch up but Brown was past them and stuffed in his second goal of the weekend. The second-year pro who represented the Reading Royals at the ECHL All-Star Game last year averaging over a point per game also played in 13 games with the Phantoms as a rookie recording two assists.

Before Brown's impressive goal were five lamplighters from the hosts including three goals in the first period followed by two more in the middle frame. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished the preseason with a 3-0-1 mark including a 6-1 win on Tuesday in Allentown and the 5-1 win on Sunday back in NEPA for the finale.

Tristan Broz collected the rebound of a Jonathan Gruden shot and was all alone on Petersen to stuff in the first of the game at 7:14. Scooter Brickey had pinched to anticipate a Phantoms attempted clear.

Just 1:42 later it was Joona Koppanen converting on an assist from Avery Hayes to make it 2-0.

Young prospect Ville Koivunen took the puck in the high-left slot and circled around a defender to create his goal. He was attempting to pass to Broz at the net front bu tthe puck never got there as it deflected off the skate of Petersen for a 3-0 lead at 15:06 of the second period.

Raivis Ansons boosted the margin in the early minutes of the second period when he drove uncontested from the left wing corner uncontested and straight to the net-front to stuff in his power move past Petersen at 2:39 for a 4-0 lead.

Mason Primeau took exception to that and dropped the gloves with Ansons less than a minute later. It was the second fight of the exhibition campaign for the nephew of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau but he left the game at that point and did not return.

Emil Bemstrom's big blast from the left dot for a power-play goal concluded the Penguins scoring following a mad-scramble that saw Avery Hayes hit the post just moments earlier.

The Penguins outshot the Phantoms 30-28. Lehigh Valley was 0-for-3 on the power play while the Baby Pens finished at 1-for-1.

Lehigh Valley has 34 players currently on its training camp roster with more transactions expected this week. All teams will submit their opening night rosters to the league by Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

The Phantoms open the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Fans can enjoy the energy of Opening Night with free rally towels presented by Service Electric.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 7:14 - WBS, T. Broz (J. Gruden, S. Brickey) (0-1)

1st 8:57 - WBS, J. Koppanen (A. Hayes) (0-2)

1st 15:06 - WBS, V. Koivunen (T. Broz, E. Bemstrom) (0-3)

2nd 2:39 - WBS, R. Anson (A. Hayes, S. Brickey) (0-4)

2nd 8:53 - WBS, E. Bemstrom (M. Hollowell, A. Hayes) (PP) (0-5)

3rd 10:24 - LV, M. Brown (Unassisted) (1-5)

Shots:

LV 28 - WBS 30

PP:

LV 0/3, WBS 1/1

Goaltenders:

LV - C. Petersen (L) (25/30)

WBS - F. Larsson (W) (27/28)

Preseason Records:

Lehigh Valley (1-2-0)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-0-1)

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels

Friday, October 18 - Phantoms at WBS Penguins

Saturday, October 19 - WBS Penguins at Phantoms - Oktoberfest - Stein Giveaway (First 3,000 adults)

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.