Reign Edge Gulls, 5-4

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign scored three times in the second period and Francesco Pinelli netted the game-winner with less than five minutes to play in the third to surge past the San Diego Gulls by a 5-4 final score in preseason action on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

Tate Singleton led the way for the Reign offensively, scoring two goals and an assist in the win, while Luke Rowe added a goal and an assist. Erik Portillo played all 60 minutes of the contest for the Reign and stopped 26 shots to earn the victory.

Date: October 5, 2024

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 3 2 5 SD 1 0 3 4

Shots PP ONT 33 0/6 SD 31 1/3

GAME PHOTOS

Three Stars -

1. Tate Singleton (ONT)

2. Ryan Carpenter (SD)

3. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Vyacheslav Buteyets

