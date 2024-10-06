Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Assign Eight to Wheeling
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced that they have reduced their training camp roster to 25 players after assigning eight players to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Forward Bennett MacArthur has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling. Also, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has reassigned forwards Jack Beck, Atley Calvert, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Kyle Jackson and Gabe Klassen, as well as defenseman Mats Lindgren to the Nailers.
Goaltender Jaxon Caster will report to Wheeling, as well.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's latest training camp roster can be found here.
The Penguins' next game is their 2024-25 regular-season opener, when they host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 12. The season opener will also feature a pregame "Pentoberfest" celebration featuring music, concessions and family activities outside of Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza starting at 3:00 p.m.
Game time for the first contest of the Penguins' season is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
