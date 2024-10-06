St. Louis Blues Assign 10 Players to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Zach Dean, Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Mathias Laferriere, MacKenzie MacEachern, Hugh McGing, and Dylan Peterson, as well as defensemen Samuel Johannesson and Hunter Skinner, and goaltender Vadim Zherenko to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. The festivities begin with the Community Bank N.A. pregame Block Party from 4:00 to 6:00 at the MGM Plaza.

