Bears Reduce Training Camp Roster
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp Roster.
The following players have been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays:
-Grant Cruikshank, F
-Micah Miller, F
-Justin Nachbaur, F
-Tyler Weiss, F
-Hudson Thornton, D
The club's Opening Night roster will be released Friday, Oct. 11.
Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.
