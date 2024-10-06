Moose Reduce Roster by Seven Skaters
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned the following skaters to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals:
F - Ryan Chyzowski
D - Darick Louis-Jean
The team also announced the following skaters have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Norfolk.
F - Sean Montgomery
F - Sang Hoon Shin
D - Josh McDougall
D - Andrew McLean
D - Carson Musser
The current roster stands at 25 players including 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.
