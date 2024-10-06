Moose Reduce Roster by Seven Skaters

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned the following skaters to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals:

F - Ryan Chyzowski

D - Darick Louis-Jean

The team also announced the following skaters have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Norfolk.

F - Sean Montgomery

F - Sang Hoon Shin

D - Josh McDougall

D - Andrew McLean

D - Carson Musser

The current roster stands at 25 players including 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.

