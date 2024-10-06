Dallas Stars Loan Six Players to Texas Stars

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned six players to the Texas Stars after they cleared waivers. The players heading to Cedar Park included forwards Cameron Hughes, Kole Lind and Emilio Pettersen, defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Alexander Petrovic, and goaltender Magnus Hellberg.

Additionally, Texas loaned goaltender Bryan Thomson to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and released forwards Kelly Bent and Lynden McCallum, as well as defenseman Mike Vorlicky from their training camp tryouts.

The Stars' AHL training camp roster now consists of 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Download a PDF version of the full Texas training camp roster HERE.

Petrovic, 32, joins Texas for his fourth season with the team after signing a two-year contract extension with Dallas in June. Through his first three seasons with Texas, the alternate captain has missed just four total games. Last season, Petrovic saw NHL action for the first time in five years, skating in one regular-season game and seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests for Dallas. He also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas after posting 22 points (5-17=22) in 70 regular-season games. The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Pettersen, 24, was acquired by the Stars from Calgary in March and finished the 2023-24 season with 38 points (11-27=38) in 66 games, including eight points (4-4=8) in 12 games for Texas. He also posted five points (2-3=5) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Stars, before representing his country in the 2024 World Championships. The Manglerud, Norway native was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Hughes, 27, and Lind were teammates the last two seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where they helped the team reach the Calder Cup Finals back-to-back years as Western Conference Champions prior to signing with Dallas as free agents in July. Hughes posted 57 points (25-32=57) in 69 games in 2023-24 and chipped in 16 assists in 18 playoff games during the Firebirds run. Prior to his time in Palm Desert, he spent his first four pro seasons with the Bruins organization. The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Lind, 25, only missed three games during his time in Palm Desert, putting up 127 points (47-80=117) in 141 regular season games and 42 points (14-28=42) in 44 playoff outings. Lind also played one NHL game with Seattle in 2023-24, while finishing the AHL season tied for third in the league with 48 assists and tied for fifth with 65 points. The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native was chosen by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from Vancouver, who originally selected the winger in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Capobianco, 27, enjoyed a career year in 2023-24 with the Manitoba Moose before signing with Dallas in July. He posted 54 points (12-42=54) in 69 games and was the AHL's leading blueliner in points (54) and assists (42), earning the Eddie Shore Award as the league's best defenseman. Capobianco has skated in 224 career AHL games with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners, where he compiled 166 points (33-133=166) and a +46 rating. He has also appeared in 73 NHL games for Arizona and Winnipeg. The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Hellberg, 33, begins his 13th pro season in the AHL after signing with Dallas in August. He started the 2023-24 campaign in the Penguins organization, playing one game for Pittsburgh and 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, before finishing the season with the Charlotte Checkers. In total, the goaltender has appeared in 26 NHL games with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Detroit and Pittsburgh. He also has 218 games of AHL experience with Milwaukee, Hartford, Grand Rapids, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte. The Uppsala, Sweden native was originally selected by Nashville in the second round (38th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Texas opens the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com. The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

